The previous week on General Hospital, Emma had a breakdown over Anna, with Felicia and Gio supporting her. Meanwhile, Joss tried to make her escape but failed. Carly and Valentin clashed over his decision to go rescue Anna. And lastly, Britt secretly left town with Rocco.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the shock, the confrontations, the big moves, and more are about to get heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 26, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 26, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Lulu and Dante coming to an agreement. The two have been clashing over the fate of their son Rocco and have not been on the same page. Lulu wanted to run away with Rocco, while Dante was strictly against that. But now Britt and Rocco have run away together.

And this has brought Lulu and Dante together as they scramble to locate Roco and protect their son. They are worried for him and will do what it takes to make sure they bring him back home. What will Lulu and Dante agree on? Meanwhile, Carly makes a plea. Is she requesting Valentin?

Could it be about Anna? Or is this about Josslyn instead? On the other hand, Kristina gets big news. What could it be about? And how will she react to the same? Elsewhere, Chase and Joe pursue a lead. While the former has been working at the PCPD for a while, Joe is quite new to it.

That does not mean he won’t jump into a case if his help is needed. And it seems that has happened. Could it be about Rocco and Britt leaving town, or is this about something else? When Sidwell shares a theory with Ava, is this about who killed Marco? Or is this about who shot Cullum that night?

And then lastly, Sonny is all set to use the information he has to go against Sidwell. He shares with Laura how they can make use of Pascal to ensure they get rid of Sidwell’s threats and blackmail. How will she respond?

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Must Read: General Hospital Weekly Spoilers, (May 25–29): Sidwell Shares A Theory With Ava, Kai Delivers Bad News While Trina Opens Up To Gio

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