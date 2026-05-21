The previous episode of General Hospital saw Alexis seeking Ava’s help regarding Delilah. On the other hand, Ethan made a promise to Lulu regarding her plan to run with Rocco. Britt made a big decision after Rocco came to her. Valentin and Carly clashed while Nina got a big shock.

The drama, the plotting, the surprises, the decisions, the danger, the chaos, and more are about to get more elevated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 21, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 21, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Alexis wanting answers. She is adamant about getting some intel regarding Delilah. After getting a lead on her post and talking to Ava, she is making some progress. How will Brook Lynn and Chase react? Are they getting closer to the truth about Phoebe’s mother?

Meanwhile, Ethan pays a visit to Tracy. How will this fare? Does he have something to share with her? Elsewhere, Dante summons Cassius. What is this conversation going to be about? Is it related to Rocco and Lulu? How will Cassius respond? Especially with how things went the last time around.

Meanwhile, Britt has a new reason to worry. She plans to leave Port Charles once again in a bid to protect the ones she loves. Britt feels that her return has only brought trouble for everyone involved. And she does not seem willing to complete her father’s top-secret final project.

What new worry will she face? On the other hand, Lulu prepares to make her move. She knows that Rocco’s truth might come out any day now, and she has already made preparations to run away to escape the danger. She even has fake passports for her and Rocco that she’s almost ready to use.

But she has one big obstacle to face, and that’s Dante. He is not okay with this plan and is willing to let her make their son, Rocco, a fugitive by making him run. What will happen now? Josslyn remains captive to Cassius, while Lucas has some questions for Wyndemere butler Pascal.

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