After five seasons of making Homelander America’s living id—fascist dictator, insecure child, and corporate icon—The Boys finally got rid of him in the Oval Office as though he were nothing more than another disgraced dictator dragged to his death by the decaying regime that he helped build. Kimiko strips him of his abilities, and Butcher cracks his skull open.

Kimiko Becomes The Finale’s Emotional Core

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Strangely enough, it is Kimiko who has the most human storyline in the finale, titled Blood and Bone. The death of Frenchie makes it impossible for her to use her powers and speak, as the grief that consumes her has taken away any capacity to feel the anger necessary for using them. And here the series accomplishes something it has not permitted since maybe season 1: sincerity.

Frenchie appears to her in a vision and tells her that her strength has never come from rage. It has come from love. It is sentimental and corny. And that is exactly what makes it work. When everything around is filled with cynical speechmaking and fascism analogies that hammer home their points like bricks through windshields, Kimiko’s sorrow seems incredibly real.

She depowers Homelander, which makes the evil version of Superman just a normal human being.

Butcher Dies & The Boys Ends Like A Tired Empire

Last time we get to post this. End of an era, mates. Thank ya for making this admin’s job a fuckin’ blast. pic.twitter.com/MXg2hV0jg3 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 20, 2026

Homelander dies, and yet the Butcher realizes nothing is fixed. He is still the same. He is still filled with hatred. He, finally, discovers his years-old quest for vengeance has left him empty inside. Naturally, he decides the answer is mass murder of all supes via the virus. Hughie talks him down, and Butcher, the cold, heartless Butcher, sees his dead brother in him. Hughie shoots him, not realizing Butcher’s change of heart.

Guilt-ridden, Hughie wants to call an ambulance, but Butcher asks him not to bother. He does not reveal that he was, after all, not going to stop. He lies, so Hughie will not live with that guilt. It’s a tragic end to one of TV’s finest characters.

Hughie weeps, and the Boys (or what’s left of them) mourn, all the while realizing that Butcher would hate that. He is even now, says Hughie. Butcher must be in hell, giving his devilish smile and kicking the crap out of the Devil.

Why Does The Show’s Ending Not Feel Truly Happy?

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Hughie and Annie plan to start a family. Kimiko travels to France, her dead lover’s country. Ryan takes off with Mother’s Milk. Singer regains the presidency because it turns out constitutional collapse is something America can shrug off with a nap.

What’s interesting is the tonal dissonance. For years, the show yelled that every single institution was hopelessly corrupt, that capitalism eats morality, that celebrity culture inevitably breeds monsters, and that power can only be held by violence. But then, for the finale, there’s a sudden shift towards optimism, as if the show remembered that focus groups existed.

It doesn’t really work since The Boys spent so many years corrupting its own emotional landscape. Hope needs sincerity, and sincerity became impossible for this show.

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