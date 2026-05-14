Fans of The Boys have been asking one big question throughout Season 5: Where is Queen Maeve?

Played by Dominique McElligott, the powerful Supe has not appeared since the explosive Season 3 finale. As the show moves toward its finale on May 20, 2026, viewers are wondering if Maeve could return for one last battle against Homelander.

Her absence has left a major gap in the story, especially with the stakes now higher than ever.

What Happened To Queen Maeve In The Boys Season 3 Finale?

The last time fans saw Maeve was in the Season 3 finale, “The Instant White-Hot Wild.” During a big fight at Vought Tower, Maeve worked together with the Boys to try to stop Homelander and Soldier Boy.

But then, Jensen Ackles’s Soldier Boy released a huge energy blast. To save everyone, Maeve grabbed him and jumped out of the tower. It looked like she died in the explosion.

Later, it was revealed that Maeve actually survived the fall. But the blast stripped her of her powers, leaving her human once again.

After escaping the chaos, Maeve disappeared with her girlfriend Elena to live a quiet life away from Vought and superheroes.

Where Is Queen Maeve Hiding After The Boys Season 3?

Since Season 3, Maeve has stayed completely off the grid. Vought told the public that Maeve had died. This helped her stay hidden from Homelander.

Ashley and Anika also erased the proof that Maeve was still alive, so no one could find her.

Even though The Deep knows Maeve is alive, he probably will not tell anyone. In Season 3, he secretly helped Maeve get the Flight 37 evidence against Homelander. If Homelander finds out about it, The Deep could get into serious trouble, too.

Because of this, Maeve has probably stayed safe and is living a quiet life with Elena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique McElligott (@dominique.mcelligott)

Will Queen Maeve Return In The Boys Season 5?

Even though Maeve got a peaceful ending, many fans still think she could return before the series finale.

Some fan theories say Maeve could use Compound-V to get her powers back, just like Kimiko did earlier in the show.

Maeve’s return could also be very important for the Boys. Starlight is struggling to lead the fight, and Butcher is growing more dangerous and unstable. Because of this, Maeve’s experience and knowledge could greatly benefit the team.

Most importantly, Maeve understands Homelander better than almost anyone. She knows his fears, weaknesses, and how Vought works behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique McElligott (@dominique.mcelligott)

How Queen Maeve Could Help Defeat Homelander

Even without her powers, Maeve could still help the Boys fight Homelander. She might already be secretly gathering information or making plans behind the scenes.

Whether she comes back for one last fight or stays hidden to protect her peaceful life, Queen Maeve is still one of the biggest mysteries in Season 5 of The Boys.

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