The Boys Season 5 has introduced one of the franchise’s deadliest threats yet through V-One, the original and most powerful version of Compound V. Unlike the standard formula, V-One grants stronger powers, enhanced durability, and even immortality.

The season’s central conflict revolves around the race to secure this rare chemical, culminating in Homelander injecting himself with V-One in Episode 6.

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This transformation could make him virtually unstoppable as the series approaches its finale.

1. Soldier Boy: The Strongest Original V-One Supe

Soldier Boy stands at the top of the V-One power rankings. Soldier Boy is already feared because of his incredible strength and durability. His radioactive blast makes him even more dangerous because it can strip other supes of their powers. This rare ability gives him a huge advantage over almost every enhanced individual in the franchise. Because of this, Soldier Boy stands out as the most powerful original V-One supe.

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2. Stormfront: The First Successful V-One Experiment

Stormfront remains one of Vought’s earliest and most powerful V-One successes. As the first human to be injected with the formula, she gained extraordinary abilities, including super strength, flight, and the ability to generate powerful lightning. Her long lifespan and devastating powers made her one of the deadliest villains in The Boys universe.

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3. Thomas Godolkin: Project Odessa’s Dangerous Survivor

Thomas Godolkin represents Vought’s failed attempts to replicate V-One through Nazi experimentation. As the sole survivor of Project Odessa, Thomas possesses immense but unstable powers. His unpredictable nature makes him both dangerous and tragic, highlighting the risks of tampering with the original formula.

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4. Bombsight: Vought’s WWII Flying Weapon

Bombsight served as a powerful combat pilot during World War II. With super strength, flight, and destructive speed, Bombsight became a key military asset. His physical abilities make him one of the more powerful V-One supes, though he still falls short of the franchise’s top-tier threats.

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5. Quinn: A Failed Experiment Turned Nightmare

Quinn showcases the darker side of V-One experimentation. Rather than becoming a heroic supe, Quinn transformed into a grotesque organism capable of spreading mind-altering spores that trigger violence. Though physically horrifying, Quinn’s powers make him an unpredictable biological weapon.

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6. Private Angel: One of Vought’s Earliest Mysteries

Private Angel remains one of the least understood V-One subjects. Mentioned as part of Vought’s original experiments, her powers are still unknown. However, her inclusion among the first successful V-One recipients suggests she may play a major role in future stories.

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7. Torpedo: The Unknown Naval Supe

Torpedo is another mysterious early V-One recipient linked to the U.S. Navy during WWII. While little is known about his powers, he is expected to appear in Vought Rising, where fans may finally learn his true capabilities.

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Vought: Why Was V-One Abandoned?

Despite its unmatched power, V-One was largely discontinued because of its instability and high fatality rate among test subjects. Most of the formula was destroyed, but the survival of one final dose has changed The Boys’ future forever.

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