When the satirical superhero series, The Boys, arrived on Amazon Prime Video back in the year 2019, it felt like a much-needed breath of fresh air in the superhero genre. Over the years, Eric Kripke’s show has built a massive fan base across the world. The fifth and final season premiered on April 8, 2026, and the highly anticipated finale is set to release on May 20.

Recently, the official X handle of The Boys announced that one day before its Prime Video launch, the series finale will be showcased on the big screen in 4DX theaters. The finale will reportedly, according to Deadline, be screened at various North American locations, including Regal, AMC, B&B, Marcus, Cineplex, Cinema West, Cinepolis, and Regency. However, since tickets cannot be sold directly due to contractual issues, it is expected that audiences will be able to book seats by purchasing concession vouchers instead.

In two weeks, we’re going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m. https://t.co/C7AE0aE0Xs pic.twitter.com/dO5Mey0Msi — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 5, 2026

A few months ago, the finale of Netflix’s widely acclaimed sci-fi horror series Stranger Things was also shown in several theaters and received tremendous fan response. Now that The Boys Season 5 finale is all set to hit the big screen soon, let’s take a look at how much the Prime Video superhero series would need to earn from its finale to outgross Stranger Things’ theatrical revenue.

Stranger Things Finale – Theatrical Earnings

The Stranger Things finale earned a whopping $25 million from theatrical screenings, according to Deadline. It earned this amount through concession vouchers charged at $20 per moviegoer on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (Dec 31 and Jan 1). To give you some context, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, collected $24.1 million over the same frame, according to Box Office Mojo.

This implies that for The Boys series finale to outgross the Stranger Things finale, it would need to earn at least $25 million during its theatrical screening. However, since it would be screened only on May 19 (a non-weekend, non-holiday single day), surpassing Stranger Things’ massive $25 million+ revenue will be a challenging target to achieve. That said, the actual performance will become clear only after its release later this month.

What Is The Plot Of The Boys Season 5?

Picking up after the events of Season 4, the fifth season is set in a dystopian world where Homelander now rules the nation, and multiple members of The Boys are set to be executed. However, Billy Butcher is still on the run and is determined to eliminate all supes, including Homelander (Antony Starr), with the supe-killing virus. Meanwhile, Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) attempt to rescue Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Hughie (Jack Quaid).

The Boys Season 5 – Official Trailer

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