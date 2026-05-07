The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already surpassed the biggest romance dramas of 2026, and with that, it has earned a spot among Hollywood’s top 5 grossers of the year. The film has achieved this amazing feat at the worldwide box office in just 5 days. The Anne Hathaway starrer sequel will soon outshine its predecessor at both the domestic and global box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches away from hitting $100 million in North America

The film registered one of the biggest Tuesdays of the year. The Devil Wears Prada sequel collected a solid $8.2 million on its first Discounted Tuesday at the box office in North America. It is the 4th biggest first Tuesday of the year, beating Scream 7’s $4.4 million gross. In just four days, the movie’s domestic total has hit $90.6 million. It is crossing $100 million as you read this article.

On track to cross the $250 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is less than $5 million away from surpassing the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The international total for the comedy drama stands at $156.6 million, earned only on its opening weekend. Therefore, adding that to its latest domestic total, the worldwide cume stands at $247.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

Domestic – $90.7 million

International – $156.6 million

Worldwide – $247.3 million

Beats Wuthering Heights & breaks into 2026’s top 5 Hollywood grossers

According to the report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has surpassed the worldwide haul of Wuthering Heights. For the unversed, the Margot Robbie starrer R-rated drama collected $241.7 million in its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. It is the highest-grossing romance drama of the year. The Meryl Streep starrer comedy drama has surpassed the worldwide haul of Wuthering Heights in just 5 days and broke into 2026’s top 5 Hollywood grossers.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2026.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $889.3 million Project Hail Mary – $640.1 million Michael – $439.1 million Hoppers – $371.4 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $247.3 million

Thus, the Emily Blunt starrer is the 5th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year at the worldwide box office. It will beat Hoppers and climb higher in the list in the upcoming days. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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