Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action film The Odyssey is all set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026. It features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Interestingly, the film is being released just two weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31). Tom Holland’s last MCU film was Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed a massive $1.921 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Given the track record of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, it will be interesting to see how The Odyssey holds in theaters from July 31, when Brand New Day releases.

Can It Surpass Its Box Office Break-Even?

Reportedly made on a budget of $250 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Odyssey would need to earn an estimated $625 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. Considering how Christopher Nolan’s previous directorial outing, Oppenheimer, performed at the box office with an impressive $975.1 million global haul, according to Box Office Mojo, it appears his next film is well-positioned to comfortably cross the break-even mark.

While it remains to be seen how The Odyssey actually performs at the box office, let us take a look at how much it would need to earn worldwide to outgross the highest-grossing film starring one of its cast members: Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here are the top five highest-grossing films that featured Robert Pattinson in a leading or significant role, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012): $868.6 million The Batman (2022): $772.8 million The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010): $760.6 million The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011): $732 million The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009): $712.1 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, it is clear that the highest-grossing Robert Pattinson film so far is The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. So, for The Odyssey to become the actor’s top-grossing film, it must earn at least $868.6 million worldwide.

Considering the film’s buzz, curiosity among cinephiles, and a star-studded cast with proven box office pull, it appears capable of realistically surpassing that mark and becoming Robert Pattinson’s highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office. However, the final verdict will become clearer only after its theatrical release on July 17.

What Is The Plot of The Odyssey?

In the action fantasy, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, a battle-hardened Greek hero struggling to return home after the Trojan War. His long journey is filled with monsters, gods, and moral dilemmas, while his family waits years for his return, not sure if he is even alive.

The Odyssey – Official Trailer

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