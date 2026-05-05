Hokum Box Office: Recovers Its Modest Budget In Opening Weekend

Hokum by Damian McCarthy sure has the guts to face the giant studio films and still earn one of the best opening weekends among Neon releases. The supernatural horror film has already recouped its micro-budget at the box office, and it could turn into a sleeper hit during its run. The movie has passed one hurdle in recovering production costs, and we will discuss how much it would need to break even at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics have praised the film and its director, calling it a familiar haunted-house setup enhanced by chilling folklore and sharp scares. It also highlights filmmaker Damian McCarthy’s growing command over modern horror storytelling.

Hokum’s box office performance at the box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest update, there has been no change in Hokum’s opening-weekend collections after the actuals rolled in. Amid the studio giants, the Adam Scott starrer indie horror opened at #5 in the box office rankings in North America. The film collected a solid $6.4 million on its opening weekend across just 1,885 theaters in North America. It is the 4th biggest opening weekend among Neon releases.

Hokum’s budget and break-even

According to Deadline‘s report, Hokum was made on a budget of only $5 million. It is an apt cost for an Indie horror. With strong ratings and positive word-of-mouth, the Adam Scott starrer has already amassed its modest production cost at the box office. To break even, it would have to earn 2.5x the budget and move on into the profitable territory.

Hokum needs only about $12.5 million to break even at the box office. If it manages to keep this momentum, then the film can easily achieve this target. But to become a sleeper hit, it would have to earn much more than that. It needs to keep earning steadily and push past the $30 million+ mark worldwide to be truly called a sleeper hit.

What is the film about?

The story follows novelist Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) as he retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, only to become drawn into chilling tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. As disturbing visions intensify and a sudden disappearance occurs, he is forced to confront the darkest parts of his past. Hokum was released on May 1.

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