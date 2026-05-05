Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has achieved another big milestone for Hindi cinema. It has emerged as the first film in the language to enter the 1000 crore club. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in the Hindi belt?

First things first, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is facing a multi-way battle at the Hindi box office. There’s competition from Bhooth Bangla, Ek Din, as well as Raja Shivaji. According to estimates, the spy action thriller sequel collected 49 lakh on day 47. This is only the second time since its big release on March 19 that Sanjay Dutt co-starrer has dropped below 1 crore, which is commendable.

The cumulative total in the Hindi belt reaches 1100.37 crore. Aditya Dhar‘s OG Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing film in the language with lifetime earnings of 894.49 crore net back in 2025. Dhurandhar 2 has not only surpassed that mark by a margin of 200 crore+, but has also created history by entering the 1100 crore club.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in the Hindi version (net collection):

Week 1: 649 crore

Week 2: 251 crore

Week 3: 109 crore

Week 4: 56 crore

Week 5: 19.69 crore

Week 6: 11.9 crore

Week 7: 3.78 crore

Total: 1100.37 crore

How much profits has it earned?

Dhurandhar 2 is made on a reported budget of 225 crore, across all languages. But even if one considers the Hindi collection, it has registered returns of 875.37 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, Ranveer Singh starrer has minted profits of 389% in the Hindi belt alone.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time (net earnings):

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi): 1100.37 crore Dhurandhar: 894.49 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 836.09 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Chhaava – 615.39 crore Animal – 554 crore Pathaan – 543.22 crore Gadar 2 – 525.5 crore Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 511 crore

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