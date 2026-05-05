Dhruva Sarja starrer KD – The Devil is dwindling amid the mixed reviews. Prem’s Kannada action thriller dropped to the vicinity of 1 crore on the first Monday. It would now take longer than expected to beat Love Mocktail 3. Scroll below for the day 5 box office report!

KD – The Devil Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, KD – The Devil collected 1.2 crore net on day 5. It witnessed a 41% drop compared to the working Saturday, which was its lowest single day. The word-of-mouth is mixed, which is impacting the footfalls. It now remains crucial for Sanjay Dutt and Sudeepa co-starrer to maintain

The cumulative total in India stands at 12.60 crore net after 5 days. That’s a poor total for a big-budget film with an investment of 100 crore. Only about 13% of the total cost has been recovered in 5 days. There’s little hope left, considering the current pace. Including GST, the gross total comes to 14.86 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (revised net earnings):

Day 1: 3.5 crore

Day 2: 3.5 crore

Day 3: 2.05 crore

Day 4: 2.35 crore

Day 5: 1.2 crore

Total: 12.60 crore

KD – The Devil vs Love Mocktail 3 Box Office

According to the revised figures, Dhruva Sarja starrer is still 2.25 crore away from surpassing the lifetime of Love Mocktail 3. It will achieve the milestone in the next two days and become the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2026.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Kannada films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Love Mocktail 3: 14.85 crore KD – The Devil: 12.60 crore (5 days) Landlord: 6.25 crore Cult: 4.92 crore Rakkasapuradol: 3.2 crore

KD – The Devil Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 12.60 crore

Budget recovery: 13%

India gross: 14.86 crore

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