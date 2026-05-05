Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav starrer Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a stable run at the box office. It is already a success and is aiming to gain the hit tag in its lifetime. How much profit has the Bollywood horror-comedy registered so far? Scroll below for a detailed day 18 report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 18

There’s fresh competition at the ticket windows as Raja Shivaji and Ek Din have joined the box office battle alongside Dhurandhar 2. According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 2.15 crore net on day 18. It saw a 53% drop compared to 4.6 crore garnered on the working Saturday.

The cumulative total in India surges to 161.16 crore in 18 days. Priyadarshan’s directorial will enjoy a good growth today due to the discounted Tuesday. Starting Friday, it will also face competition from Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal. The gross earnings currently stand at 180.84 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Week 2: 48.23 crore

Day 15: 4.75 crore

Day 16: 4.6 crore

Day 17: 5.75 crore

Day 18: 2.15 crore

Total: 161.16 crore

Bhooth Bangal Budget vs Profits

The Bollywood horror-comedy is made on a decent budget of 120 crore. Producers Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape Of Good Films have registered returns of 41.16 crore in 18 days of their theatrical journey. According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film is considered a hit once it earns double its investment, which would be 240 crore for Akshay Kumar‘s film.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Bhooth Bangla has minted profits of 34.3% so far. It is a plus affair!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 161.16 crore

ROI: 41.16 crore

ROI%: 34.3%

India gross: 180.84 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Recovers 58% Budget, Now Competing Against Riteish Deshmukh’s Lai Bhaari!

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