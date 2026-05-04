Akshay Kumar is back, and he is reclaiming his throne in style! While the industry has been waiting for the return of the Khiladi of Bollywood at the box office, he has delivered a knockout punch with his latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, which is churning out profits after recovering its budget of 120 crore. In a historic turn of events, the film has now officially surpassed Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The Highest Grossing April Film

For almost 1000 days, Salman Khan held onto the record for the biggest April release with his 2023 Eid offering, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The comedy drama wrapped up its domestic run at 110 crore. However, now Akshay Kumar’s collaboration with Priyadarshan turned the tables!

Bhooth Bangla Ends Salman Khan’s Reign

In sixteen days, Bhooth Bangla stands at a net collection of almost 153 crore, comfortably surpassing the lifetime total of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and claiming the record for itself! Akshay Kumar has not just beaten the record; he has absolutely smashed it by a margin of over 40 crore, and the film is still adding numbers to its total!

With the horror comedy crossing the 150 crore mark, all eyes are now on whether the film can sustain this momentum to enter the 200 crore club. Meanwhile, the immediate target for Akshay Kumar would be surpassing the profits of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. To do so, he needs a total collection of 184 crore at the box office and is inching fast towards the mark. By the end of this week, he might aim for that figure!

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the official synopsis of Bhooth Bangla says, “A man inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur and plans his sister’s wedding there, but strange supernatural events and panicked locals force him to investigate the property’s mysterious past.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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