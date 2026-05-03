Priyadarshan has scored the 150 crore milestone for the first time at the box office. Courtesy of Bhooth Bangla, his seventh reunion with Akshay Kumar. The Bollywood horror-comedy has achieved new milestones in India. Scroll below for the day 16 box office report!

How much has Bhooth Bangla collected in India?

The screen count has reduced as it is now sharing screens with as many as 4 other releases, including Dhurandhar 2, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Raja Shivaji, and Ek Din. There’s a division of footfalls, but Rajpal Yadav’s co-starrer is still dominating the ticket windows. According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 4.6 crore net on day 16.

The cumulative total in India has reached 153.26 crore net. The horror-comedy was made on a budget of 120 crore. It is a profitable affair with returns of 33.26 crore in 16 days.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Week 2: 48.23 crore

Day 15: 4.75 crore

Day 16: 4.6 crore

Total: 153.26 crore

Beats OMG 2 at the Indian box office!

Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the lifetime collection of OMG 2 (150 crore) to climb up the ladder amongst Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID grossers. It has officially entered the top 3 and is now only behind Sooryavanshi and Housefull 5. Only time will tell if it rewrites history at the post-pandemic box office by toppling the list.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore Bhooth Bangla: 153.26 crore (16 days) OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Jolly LLB 3: 117.60 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Ram Setu: 64 crores

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 16 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 153.26 crore

ROI: 33.26 crore

ROI%: 27.7%

India gross: 180.84 crore

Verdict: Plus

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