Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr are taking Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s legacy forward with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Prasshant Jha’s romantic comedy drama started with low buzz, which impacted its opening day amid competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla. Scroll below for the day 1 box office early trends.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

Back in 2020, Ginny Weds Sunny had to be released on Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It received a good response, which raised our expectations for the sequel. Unfortunately, Medha Shankr and Avinash Tiwary’s film received mixed reviews on April 24, 2026.

According to early trends, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 collected 20-40 lakh net on day 1. There was already a low buzz around the film, and the negative-to-decent response further impacted spot bookings. It made the second-lowest booking in Bollywood after Mayasabha (12 lakh). It also remained lower than The Kerala Story 2 (75 lakh), Tu Yaa Main (60 lakh), and Vadh 2 (60 lakh), among others.

Stays lower than Laila Majnu!

Avinash Tiwary gained massive recognition from Imtiaz Ali’s 2018 romantic drama, Laila Majnu. It made an opening of 45 lakh. After almost 8 years, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 failed to make a higher opening, which is highly disappointing. It even remained lower than his 2024 multi-starrer Madgaon Express.

Not to forget, it had the sequel benefit, but the footfalls just weren’t upto the mark. The journey will get more difficult, considering there are big sharks like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla, which will steal majority footfalls.

More about Ginny Weds Sunny 2

It is a spiritual sequel to the 2020 film, Ginny Weds Sunny. The ensemble cast also features Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, and Govind Namdev, among others. The romantic comedy is jointly produced by Soundrya Production and Zee Studios.

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