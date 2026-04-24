Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is not gaining momentum at the box office in North America. It will lose further charm with Michael’s release. The film is trying to earn milestones with its decent yet steady run at the cinemas. The horror flick is now on track to beat the domestic haul of Ralph Fiennes starrer 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which had an underwhelming run at the box office despite 28 Years Later’s success last year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much did The Mummy earn so far at the domestic box office?

Lee Cronin’s movie dropped below the $1 million at the domestic box office on its first Wednesday. According to Box Office Mojo, the horror movie grossed $901k on its first Wednesday at the North American box office. It declined by 43.2% from its first discounted Tuesday in North America. It has consistently held on to its 3rd spot on the domestic box office chart. After six days of release, the movie’s box office collection in North America hit $17.1 million.

On track to surpass the domestic haul of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the sequel to 28 Years Later and the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later franchise. It received positive reviews from the critics but failed miserably at the box office. It collected $25.1 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. It experienced an underwhelming run despite a strong buzz.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is now on track to surpass this box office flop in North America. The Mummy is less than $10 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. It’s not a massive milestone on paper, but it still carries some meaning. If The Mummy manages to edge past 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple in North America, it signals that the film is at least avoiding the bottom tier of recent horror performers. In box office terms, even small gaps matter—they shape perception. Beating a known underperformer helps position The Mummy as a relatively steadier earner rather than a clear flop, which can influence studio confidence, future franchise plans, and overall market narrative.

That said, the benchmark itself isn’t particularly high, so surpassing it doesn’t automatically make The Mummy a success—it simply means it’s doing better than one of the weaker recent releases and showing slightly stronger audience pull.

What is The Mummy about?

The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace. Eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy was released on April 17.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $17.1 million

International – $20.9 million

Worldwide – $38 million

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