Domestic Performance & Worldwide Earnings

Pixar’s latest film, Hoppers, is now in its seventh week in theaters and currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing animated film, trailing only behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the fourth-highest-grossing title overall of 2026 so far at the global box office, per Box Office Mojo. After delivering a $45.3 million domestic opening, it added another $2.9 million over the April 17-19 weekend, bringing its cumulative domestic total to $161.2 million. Combined with its $206 million international haul, the film’s worldwide total now stands at $367.2 million.

Close to Reaching Theatrical Break-Even Point

Made on a reported budget of $150 million, the sci-fi comedy needs to earn around $375 million, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. This means Hoppers still needs to earn roughly $7.8 million to break even at the box office. At its current pace, it appears that the film could potentially achieve this key box-office milestone in the coming weeks.

As the film is gearing up to complete seven weeks in theaters, it has now surpassed the worldwide total of Studio Ghibli’s Academy Award-winning Japanese animated fantasy film Spirited Away (2001). Keep reading for more details.

Hoppers vs. Spirited Away – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $161.2 million

International: $206 million

Worldwide: $367.2 million

Spirited Away – Box Office Summary

North America: $14.8 million

International: $345.1 million

Worldwide: $360.2 million

What The Numbers Indicate

As you can see from the above figures, Hoppers has already surpassed the worldwide earnings of Spirited Away by a margin of $7 million. This gap is expected to increase as it continues its ongoing theatrical run. It will now be interesting to see how close Hoppers can get to the $400 million worldwide mark. The film’s final box office verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Hoppers?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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