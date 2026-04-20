Over the last five years, audiences have witnessed some huge blockbusters, including Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, and Tom Cruise’s aerial action-drama Top Gun: Maverick. These films not only delivered massive openings at the domestic box office but also demonstrated strong theatrical legs in the weeks following their releases. While several films began to slow down after the first four weekends, the above-mentioned titles continued to attract moviegoers in large numbers to theaters even after that.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the top five films that recorded the biggest fifth weekends over the last five years (since 2021) at the North American box office. Also, let’s find out whether Ryan Gosling’s latest sci-fi venture, Project Hail Mary, made the cut and, if so, then where does it rank among these box office heavyweights?

Top 5 Fifth-Weekend Collections in North America (Since 2021)

Here is the list of the top five films in the past five years that delivered the biggest fifth weekends domestically, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $32.8 million Top Gun: Maverick (2022): $29.6 million Barbie (2023): $21 million Project Hail Mary (2026): $20.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $20.1 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The figures above show that the Avatar sequel recorded the largest 5th weekend domestically among films released over the last five years, followed by Top Gun: Maverick and Barbie. As you can see, Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary delivered the fourth-biggest fifth weekend (April 17-19) in North America.

In the process, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed film has registered just a 15.3% drop from the April 10-12 weekend. It has even outperformed Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of fifth-weekend earnings.

Now, let’s take a look at how the sci-fi film has performed at the box office so far.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $285.1 million

International: $288 million

Worldwide: $573.1 million

What Is The Plot of Project Hail Mary?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Hoppers Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $20M Away From Achieving Its Break-Even Target

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News