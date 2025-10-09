Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters this week only and has already contributed significantly to its already massive worldwide collection. The film has amassed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. It is close to the $700 million milestone in North America, but can it achieve that during this re-release? Keep scrolling for more.

This re-release is a marketing push for the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, as it offers a clip of it. It has been re-released in premium large-format venues. It is a successful re-release but not a record-breaking one. The second installment’s reissue has refreshed people’s memories, but since it is just three years old, the lack of engagement is expected.

Avatar 2 2025 re-release hits $20 million at the worldwide box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water is doing well compared to other fresh movies running in the theaters, especially The Smashing Machine, which was released on the same day. According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron’s film collected $502K on Tuesday, a hike of 64.3% from Monday. Thus, the re-release domestic total of the movie is $4.03 million.

International figures are also excellent, once again showcasing the popularity of this franchise. Cameron’s film collected $16.29 million from the overseas markets, bringing the worldwide total to $20.3 million. This is a really impressive achievement for a re-release of a film that originally came out in 2022.

Re-release the box office summary of the movie

North America – $4.0 million

International – $16.3 million

Worldwide – $20.3 million

What does it mean for Avatar 2?

Avatar: The Way of Water’s $20.3 million reissue global total adds to its colossal $2.3 billion lifetime gross, cementing its place as the 4th highest-grossing film in history. The strong turnout signals audience excitement ahead of the future franchise installment, Fire and Ash. It remains a cultural and cinematic phenomenon, thriving even in this re-release less than three years after its original debut.

Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron will surely be another benchmark event in cinema, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The third installment in the Avatar franchise will be released in December.

