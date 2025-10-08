Made on an estimated production budget of $20 million (per The Numbers), Francis Lawrence’s critically acclaimed dystopian thriller The Long Walk has earned $45.4 million so far at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo). While this means the film has already made around 2.3 times its budget, it is still shy of its break-even point of around $50 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Given its strong momentum, it is expected to close the $4.6 million gap within the next few days. Having already outperformed several 2025 releases, including Black Bag, The Phoenician Scheme, Nobody 2, and Bring Her Back, The Long Walk now ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of the year.

It has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of the 89%-rated 2023 wrestling drama The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. Read on to see how the two films compare at the global box office.

The Long Walk vs. The Iron Claw – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $32.2 million

International: $13.2 million

Worldwide: $45.4 million

The Iron Claw – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $35.1 million

International: $10.1 million

Worldwide: $45.2 million

As you can see, the latest Stephen King cinematic adaptation is already ahead of The Iron Claw by a margin of around $200K in worldwide earnings.

The Long Walk’s Next 2025 Target

As of now, The Long Walk trails just behind the Mel Gibson-directed action thriller Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg. With a global total of $45.4 million, the dystopian thriller is currently about $3.3 million short of Flight Risk’s $48.7 million worldwide earnings. Given its steady momentum, The Long Walk is expected to close the gap and overtake it in the coming days.

The Long Walk: Plot & Cast

The film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. The Long Walk features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.

