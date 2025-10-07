Independent horror film Good Boy has turned out to be one of the most uplifting surprises at the box office this year. The film, made on a microbudget and running for barely over an hour, was initially intended for a limited release. However, with the support of IFC/Shudder, it found its way into around 1,650 theaters across North America, and what initially began as a modest project has now become one of the most talked-about independent hits of the year.

Much of the buzz came from the film’s unusual lead, a dog named Indy, through whose eyes the entire story unfolds. In the days leading up to the release, social media was flooded with discussions about the dog’s fate, and that curiosity alone drew people into the theatres.

Good Boy’s Impressive Opening Weekend In North America

Now, in its opening weekend, Good Boy managed to recover its small budget and turn profitable in just three days. On its opening day, the movie grossed nearly $1 million in North America. The momentum carried into the following days, with Saturday bringing in over $700K, and Sunday adding more than half a million dollars. By the end of its first weekend, the movie had collected more than $2.3 million domestically, per Box Office Mojo.

These numbers may seem modest compared to the bigger studio releases, but for a film made with almost no backing, it is a major triumph. The film even reached number nine on the weekend box office charts, outperforming larger titles like Lionsgate’s The Long Walk ($1.7 million), Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale ($1.35 million), Universal’s Him ($1.3 million), and The Bad Guys 2 ($170K). The strong audience response and positive critical reviews confirmed that Good Boy had struck a rare emotional chord.

A star was born. Don’t miss Indy’s silver screen debut in GOOD BOY, now playing in theaters everywhere. pic.twitter.com/6Xv8g7XU6Q — Shudder (@Shudder) October 4, 2025

Good Boy Ranks Among IFC/Shudder’s Top 3 Highest-Grossing Films

The $2.3 million debut places it among the top three highest-grossing films under the IFC/Shudder banner. At the top remains Late Night With the Devil with $10 million, followed by In A Violent Nature, which earned $4.2 million. But with Good Boy’s wider international release scheduled for next week, it may soon surpass that record.

Moreover, the early trends suggest that the film could end its box office run as the highest-grossing Shudder title of all time. For now, Good Boy stands as an inspiring story of unexpected success, proving that a heartfelt idea and a compelling character, in this case a lovable dog named Indy, can win hearts and fill theaters without relying on a big studio name.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

