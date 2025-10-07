One Battle After Another lost its top spot to Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, but that is just for this weekend. The movie has become its director, Paul Thomas Anderson’s, highest-grossing film worldwide and domestically. It is now on track to beat a romance classic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and move closer to breaking into his top 15 grossers in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

Leo is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He catapulted to global fame with James Cameron‘s Titanic. Over the years, he has mesmerized us with his versatile acting and worked in various roles. Leo is a Hollywood sweetheart who won the Oscar for his performance in Revnant.

One Battle After Another’s box office collection at the domestic box office

Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s film collected $11 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. It dropped by 50% from last weekend, when it opened in theaters. After ten days, the domestic total of the film has reached $42.6 million cume. It is expected to end its domestic run earning between $70 million and $80 million.

On track to beat Romeo & Juliet

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet has been adapted, most probably not just in Hollywood but worldwide. Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes‘ starrer Romeo & Juliet is the third major film version of the play. It received positive reviews and was a box office success as well. The movie collected $46.3 million in its domestic run. It is the #16 highest-grossing film of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s career.

One Battle After Another is less than $5 million away from surpassing Romeo & Juliet and becoming the 16th highest-grossing film of the actor in North America. According to The Numbers, the 2025 crime drama has to beat The Man in the Iron Mask to enter the top 15 grossers of Leo domestically.

Worldwide collection update

Leonardo DiCaprio’s film crossed the $100 million milestone during this weekend. It collected $21.7 million on its second weekend at the overseas box office. The film’s international cume now stands at $59.5 million, bringing the global total to $102.12 million. One Battle After Another was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary

North America – $42.6 million

International – $59.5 million

Worldwide – $102.1 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle North America Box Office Day 24: On Track To Become The Highest-Grossing International Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News