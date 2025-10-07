Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the highest-grossing anime movie in North America and worldwide. It now aims for the title of highest-grossing international feature at the North American box office. The film is less than $5 million away from achieving its target. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie has surpassed the worldwide haul of How to Train Your Dragon, F1, Superman, and many more movies. Many predict it could be the first anime movie to cross the $1 billion milestone. The film is doing phenomenally well at the cinemas.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected solid $3.5 million on its 4th three-day weekend. It is the biggest 4th three-day weekend ever for anime. It declined by 50.7% from last weekend, earning more than The Boy and the Heron’s $2.4 million 4th weekend gross. Infinity Castle has hit the $124.6 million cume in North America. It aims to earn between $130 million and $135 million in its North American run.

On track to surpass Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a 2000 epic romantic drama directed by Ang Lee starring Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, and Chang Chen. The movie collected $128.5 million in its lifetime at the North American box office and became the highest-grossing international film ever there.

Infinity Castle is less than $5 million away from surpassing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s collection and becoming the highest-grossing international film ever in North America.

Infinity Castle has surpassed How to Train Your Dragon’s global haul of $635.5 million and now stands at $642 million. It is the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year, resting just behind Jurassic World Rebirth and its $867.7 million haul. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in North America on September 12.

