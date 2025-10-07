The Conjuring: Last Rites is holding strong at the cinemas and moving closer to entering North America’s top 5 horror grossers. The Conjuring 4 will soon surpass a critically acclaimed and commercially successful horror movie starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 is also inching closer to becoming the second-highest-grossing horror film ever worldwide. The Michael Chaves-directed film will have to beat IT: Chapter Two to achieve this significant feat. Jordan Peele has carved a niche in Hollywood with his unconventional horror movies. From Get Out to Nope. He has given some of the iconic horror films in the last decade.

The Conjuring: Last Rites crosses $450 million worldwide

The Conjuring: Last Rites collected a solid $4.1 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office with a decline of -39.8% from last weekend despite losing 330 theaters on Friday. The horror movie has hit the $167.8 million cume in North America.

Set to beat Jordan Peele’s Us

According to The Numbers, The Conjuring 4 is the 8th highest-grossing horror movie ever at the domestic box office. It is on track to beat Jordan Peele‘s Us as the 7th highest-grossing horror flick domestically. Us is a psychological horror directed by Peele, which received multiple accolades alongside being a box office success. Us collected $175.08 million in its domestic lifetime. Since Patrick Wilson‘s film is expected to earn around $180 million in its domestic run, the movie will thus surpass Us and become the 7th highest-grossing horror film ever in North America.

Worldwide collection update

The Conjuring 4 raked in $9.3 million on its 5th weekend overseas, also experiencing a -39.6% from last weekend, hitting $290.4 million international cume. The movie has earned this number across 66 markets. Therefore, allied to the domestic total, the worldwide total crossed $450 million and has hit $458.2 million cume. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $167.8 million

International – $291.4 million

Worldwide – $459.3 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Franchise Finale Haunts Global Charts, Inches Closer To It: Chapter Two

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News