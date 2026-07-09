Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Vishnu Vishal Film Sees Minor Dip Mid-Week ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The recently released Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2 stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. The film is currently having a great run at the box office. The majority of its collection comes from its home state of Tamil Nadu, while other Southern States also make a decent contribution. On Wednesday, the film saw a minor dip in collection.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Sees Minor Dip on Wednesday

It is normal for a film to see a dip in collections at the box office mid-week. The Vishnu Vishal film only saw a minor dip, which speaks volumes about audience interest in the film.

On day 6, Gatta Kusthi 2 collected 1.95 crore net in India from 2242 shows. This was a 11.4% dip from the day 5 collection of 2.2 crore.

Day-wise collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Day 1: 2.7 crore

Day 2: 4.95 crore

Day 3: 6.2 crore

Day 4: 2.35 crore

Day 5: 2.2 crore

Day 6: 1.95 crore

The total net collection of the sports drama in India is currently 20.35 crore. The film, which was made on an estimated budget of 27 crore, needs less than 7 crore to enter the safe zone. At the current pace, the movie should be able to comfortably recover its budget through ticket sales alone.

Interestingly, Gatta Kusthi 2 is also Vishnu Vishal’s highest-grossing film now. In just 5 days, the film beat Vishnu’s last commercial hit, Ratsasan, in worldwide lifetime collection. Currently, the worldwide gross of Gatta Kusthi 2 stands at 28.38 crore. Ratsasan had ended its worldwide lifetime at 20 crore in 2019.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

Advertisement

The film is a sequel to the 2022 hit film of the same title. The film sees Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi as husband and wife, and through them, the narrative explores gender roles within a marriage. Aishwarya’s character is a wrestler, while Vishnu Vishal is a house husband. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and starts to cause a crack in their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Jumps By A Staggering 388% In 23 Hours, Sells 64K+ Tickets



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News