Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Vishnu Vishal Film Recovers 68 % Of Budget( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s recently released Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2 is delivering a decent performance at the box office in its first week. Despite witnessing the expected dip on its first Monday, the film managed to hold steady on Tuesday, indicating that audience interest remains intact.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Recovers Nearly 70% Of Its Budget

Reportedly, the Tamil sports drama was made on a modest budget of 27 crore. By the end of Day 5, the film had collected 18.4 crore net at the Indian box office, while its India gross stood at 21.14 crore.

With this, the makers have recovered 68.15% of the film’s budget through ticket sales alone within just five days of release. Consequently, Gatta Kusthi 2 appears to be well on track to enter the safe zone soon. To achieve that milestone, the film must recover its entire production budget through theatrical collections. Thereafter, it will need to earn an additional 100% of its budget in theatrical revenue to attain a hit verdict.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Day-Wise Collections

Day 1: 2.7 crore

Day 2: 4.95 crore

Day 3: 6.2 crore

Day 4: 2.35 crore

Day 5: 2.2 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 Enters The Top 10 Biggest Kollywood Opening Weekends Of 2026

Following its opening weekend, Gatta Kusthi 2 emerged as the ninth biggest opening weekend for a Kollywood film in 2026. Notably, it has surpassed Anaswara Rajan and Abishan Jeevinth’s With Love in the rankings. Meanwhile, the list continues to be topped by Suriya’s Karuppu, which collected 68 crore during its opening weekend. However, Vishnu Vishal’s film trails Blast by just 10 lakh, making it one of the strongest-performing Tamil releases of the year.

Kollywood’s Top 10 Opening Weekends Of 2026 (India Net)

Karuppu – 68 crore Kara – 23.35 crore (4-day) Parasakthi – 22.6 crore (2-day) Love Insurance Kompany – 22.5 crore Youth – 17.8 crore (4-day) Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 14.85 crore (4-day) Thaai Kizhavi – 14.15 crore Blast – 13.95 crore (4-day) Gatta Kusthi 2 – 13.85 crore With Love – 13.41 crore

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their lead roles in the sequel. Additionally, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal roles in the first film, have returned. Meanwhile, actor Karunakaran joins the cast in another pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel features cinematography by K. M. Bhaskaran, while Sean Roldan has composed the music. Furthermore, Barath Vikraman has handled the editing, and S. Jayachandran serves as the art director.

Finally, Murugan has choreographed the action sequences, while Baba Bhaskar has helmed the dance choreography.

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