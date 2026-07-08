Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 26 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is inches away from the success verdict. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial made a surprising comeback after witnessing a lukewarm opening week. There are more reasons to celebrate as a period romantic comedy has become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 26 update!

How much has it earned in India?

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga added 75 lakh to its kitty on day 26. It witnessed a slight growth from the 65 lakh collected on the fourth Monday. A big roadblock is on the way as Dhamaal 4 is releasing this Friday, possibly leading to a major reduction in screen count.

Imtiaz Ali’s film is inches away from the success tag. It has collected 58.9 crore net in 26 days, recovering 84% of its reported 70 crore budget. The romantic period drama still needs 11.1 crore to enter the safe zone. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 69.50 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Day 22: 1.05 crore

Day 23: 2 crore

Day 24: 2.2 crore

Day 25: 65 lakh

Day 26: 75 lakh

Total: 58.9 crore

Crosses Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai worldwide

Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected 89.7 crore gross worldwide, including 20.20 crore from the overseas circuits. Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina starrer has surpassed Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (87.78 crore) to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 178.21 crore Cocktail 2: 164.02 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 89.7 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 87.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 26 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 58.9 crore

Budget recovery: 84%

India gross: 69.50 crore

Overseas gross: 20.20 crore

Worldwide gross: 89.7 crore

Advertisement

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 19: Beats Tere Ishk Mein & Emerges As Kriti Sanon’s 4th Highest-Grosser Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News