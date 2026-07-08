Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 19 Update!( Photo Credit – Maddock Films/ T-Series)

Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 is now in the last leg of its box office run. The Bollywood romantic comedy has achieved yet another milestone. It has surpassed Tere Ishk Mein to become Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll below for the day 19 report!

How much has it earned in India?

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 71 lakh on day 19. It witnessed 18% growth on the third discounted Tuesday. The footfalls are now getting divided as Alpha has joined the box office battle alongside Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D – Echoes Of The Past, and Welcome To The Jungle. Starting Friday, even Dhamaal 4 will pose a threat.

The total earnings in India now stand at 102.71 crore net. Against a budget of 110 crore, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer has recovered 93% of the total cost. It must maintain a steady hold after Dhamaal 4’s arrival to enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Day 15: 75 lakh

Day 16: 1.84 crore

Day 17: 1.95 crore

Day 18: 60 lakh

Day 19: 71 lakh

Total: 102.71 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, the romantic comedy has amassed 164.02 crore gross. This includes the domestic gross of 121.19 crore and the overseas total of 42.83 crore.

Cocktail 2 has left behind the 2025 romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein to become Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time globally.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crore Dilwale (2015): 394 crore Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crore Cocktail 2 (2026): 164.02 crore Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 164 crore Crew (2024): 157.08 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 140.41 crore Luka Chuppi (2019): 128.86 crore Bhediya (2022): 91.19 crore Heropanti (2014): 77.9 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 102.71 crore

Budget recovery: 93%

India gross: 121.19 crore

Overseas gross: 42.83 crore

Worldwide gross: 164.02 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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