Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 17: It’s Now Kriti Sanon’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Instagram)

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to move ahead at a decent pace. Due to Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha, the film’s pace has been affected, but even in the third week, it is still enjoying its share of audiences. During the third weekend, it added another 7.09 crore gross to the kitty, which pushed the worldwide box office collection past the 160 crore mark. In the meantime, it became Kriti’s 3rd highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 17 days?

The Cocktail sequel grossed 2.3 crore in India on the third Sunday, while overseas, it grossed 30 lakh. Overall, it did a business of 2.6 crore gross globally on the third Sunday. In total, the Bollywood romantic-comedy has earned 119.65 crore gross (101.4 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned 42.63 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 17-day worldwide box office stands at 162.28 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 101.4 crore

India gross – 119.65 crore

Overseas gross – 42.63 crore

Worldwide gross – 162.28 crore

Cocktail 2 becomes Kriti Sanon’s 3rd highest-grosser post-COVID

With 162.28 crore, Cocktail 2 has surpassed Crew (161.2 crore) to become Kriti Sanon’s 3rd highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. Very soon, it’ll overtake Tere Ishk Mein (164 crore) to claim the 2nd spot.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s top 5 grossers globally in the post-COVID era:

Adipurush – 390.01 crore Tere Ishk Mein – 164 crore Cocktail 2 – 162.28 crore (17 days) Crew – 161.2 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 140.41 crore

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 110 crore. It was distributed by Jio Studios. It released in theaters on June 19.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Becomes Bollywood’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 Globally

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