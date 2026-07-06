Supergirl Worldwide Box Office: $100M Milestone Reached (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Supergirl is scoring some of the lowest numbers for DC movies at the box office. The latest DCU movie has crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. It registered one of the lowest second weekends ever for DC at the international box office. In North America as well, the film is struggling to stay afloat at the box office. The film will leave the theaters with very poor numbers worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Supergirl at the North American box office

The Milly Alcock starrer collected $9.6 million only at the North American box office in its second weekend. The film dropped by 74.1% from last weekend at the domestic box office. It is reportedly the 4th-biggest decline from opening weekend ever for a comic book movie and the #2-biggest decline for DC since 2006. After its second weekend, the film has hit the $58.4 million cume at the North American box office. It is the 2nd-lowest three-day weekend for a theater-exclusive DC film in 20 years.

Supergirl crosses the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office

Based on the latest numbers from Luiz Fernando’s report, Supergirl collected $9.4 million only in its second weekend at the overseas box office. Internationally as well, the movie witnessed a harsh decline in its second weekend. The DCU film dropped by 63.1% from the opening weekend. It recorded the 2nd lowest second weekend overseas for DC movies in two decades.

By the second weekend, the overseas cume has reached $42 million across 78 international markets. Allied to a $58.4 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection has crossed the $100 million mark and stands at $100.4 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $58.4 million

International – $42.0 million

Worldwide – $100.4 million

More about the film

The Milly Alcock starrer was initially tracking to hit at least $200 million worldwide. But now things are worse than before. Reports claim that Supergirl is tracking to earn between $75 million and $85 million in its domestic run. Globally, the film is expected to earn $130 million to $145 million in its lifetime.

In the movie Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Supergirl was released on June 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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