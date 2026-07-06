The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Phyllis assists Matt in starting a new chapter

Diane and Jack face more difficulties

Audra causes more trouble for Sienna

The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Jill returning and hoping for Cane and Billy to fix things between themselves. Noah and Nick refused to trust Matt while Diane managed to escape captivity and return home to a shocking discovery. And then lastly, Nikki’s surgery concluded.

Y&R Spoilers (Monday, July 6, 2026): Episode #13412

Phyllis Helps Matt Start A New Chapter

Matt has made it clear that he is interested in Phyllis romantically. Despite craving affection and love for months by running after Danny first and then Billy, she was unsuccessful as they chose Christine and Sally. But now it seems like someone is finally vying for Phyllis and hoping for a chance.

Even though Phyllis knows that Matt has a horrible past and a history with the Newman family that is serious, she is unable to refuse his advances. When she helps him start a new chapter, is she also willing to give him a chance romantically? What will she decide and how will it change things?

Audra Stirs Trouble For Sienna

On the other hand, Audra is having fun causing trouble for Sienna ever since the latter tried to call her out. Sienna has been insecure of Audra’s connection with her boyfriend Noah, and she is making it clear that she is willing to fight. And Audra is not known to back down from any fight ever.

Things Become Worse For Diane & Jack

And then lastly, things have gotten worse for Diane and Jack even after she managed to escape from captivity. Kyle and she came back home to find that Patty had stabbed Jack, and his life is in jeopardy. And now her plot is to put the blame on Diane. How will Jack, Diane, and Kyle navigate this?

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: Where is Matt Clark staying?

A: Matt is staying at the Newman ranch.

Q: How did Diane escape?

A: Diane managed to drug Dr. Laurence Markham.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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