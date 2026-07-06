The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Forrester reels with the aftermath of Logan’s secret

Liam makes a shocking new discovery

Electra makes a surprising decision

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke clashing with Katie after finding out that Hope signed on as the lead designer of Logan behind her back. Meanwhile, Electra was left throwing tantrums about her boyfriend Will knowing business secrets about Logan and not telling her.

B&B Spoilers (Monday, July 6, 2026): Episode #9814

Electra Comes To A Decision

Starting off, we have Electra, who cannot believe that Will hid the truth from her about Logan’s plans. Not only did he know that Hope was the new lead designer of the fashion house, he also knew that Logan was working on a new jewelry line and they had acquired the Hope for the Future diamond.

All these secrets had a major effect on Forrester Creations, where she works as the head of jewelry. Due to Logan’s moves, her new line was shelved, and Electra is in disbelief about it. These changes could have been avoided if Will had confided in her, and she is furious about this.

When she makes a big decision, has she made up her mind about breaking up with Will? How is Will going to react to it? Is it time that he move on from her since she cannot understand that telling her the truth meant betraying his family and Logan’s business secrets for Forrester, who fired him?

Liam Makes A Discovery

Meanwhile, Liam is about to make a shocking discovery. Is this going to be about Hope? Considering Hope is set to faint after the heated confrontation between her mother, Brooke, and aunt Katie, what drama will this lead to?

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Who are Ridge Forrester and Bill Spencer married to?

A: Ridge and Bill are married to Brooke and Katie, respectively.

Q: Who is heading Forrester’s new couture line?

A: Eric Forrester is heading Forrester’s new couture line.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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