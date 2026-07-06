Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Surpasses Cocktail 2 (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and others, performed well during the second weekend. Both in India and overseas, the film picked up over the weekend, resulting in good collections coming in. By the end of the second weekend, it scored almost 170 crore gross at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it surpassed Cocktail 2 to become Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

On the second Sunday, day 10, the Welcome threequel grossed 12.32 crore in India, while internationally it grossed 1.79 crore. Overall, it grossed 14.11 crore on the second Sunday, a 29.09% jump from Saturday’s 10.93 crore. In total, the film has earned 139.85 crore gross (118.52 crore net) at the Indian box office, while overseas it has grossed 29.91 crore so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at 169.76 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 118.52 crore

India gross – 139.85 crore

Overseas gross – 29.91 crore

Worldwide gross – 169.76 crore

Becomes Bollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2026 globally

With 169.76 crore, Welcome To The Jungle has surpassed Cocktail 2 (162.28 crore) to become Bollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. It is likely to conclude in the same position as Bhooth Bangla (292.64 crore) is out of reach. For Akshay Kumar, it’s all set to be his second 200 crore grosser of the year.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 169.76 crore (10 days) Cocktail 2 – 162.28 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 86.72 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 77.81 crore Mardaani 3 – 77.12 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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