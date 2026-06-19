Cocktail 2 Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Is Daaru Desi Hitting Oh So Right

Cocktail 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon

Director: Homi Adajania

What’s Good: The explosive, unapologetic script that treats adults like adults. Pritam’s intoxicating musical score!

What’s Bad: A slightly over-indulgent runtime where the emotional baggage gets a bit heavy.

Loo Break: Strictly in the interval!

Watch or Not?: Yes, you will call for another shot!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hour 30 minutes

User Rating:

Is a relationship scary if you cannot take it to the wedding mandap? Do you feel marriages are made in heaven? Is there a right time or reason to get married to your longtime partner? Valid questions? I know, right? Cocktail 2 tries to answer them all, one by one! In one of the scenes in the first, when Kriti Sanon meets her long-lost friend Rashmika Mandanna and her boyfriend Shahid Kapoor for the first time, she asks bluntly – Why are you not married yet? The answer takes 2 hours and 30 minutes, navigating through this film, which, in my opinion, is too unapologetic to dig into the issues of modern-day relationships with utmost sincerity and honesty!

Fourteen years after Cocktail gave us Veronica, Meera, Gautam, and enough emotional damage to last a decade, director Homi Adajania returns to familiar territory. The good news? He remembers exactly what made the first film special. The better news? He doesn’t spend two-and-a-half hours trying to recreate it.

Cocktail 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

A few years ago, when my relationship was falling apart, there was one thing most of the people suggested – Kahin ghoom aao saath mein! That is what Shahid Kapoor‘s Kunal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Diya decide! They portray that they want to run away from the classic society wala sawaal – ‘Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?’ Although, they run away from the truth – a question they should have been asking to each other – why are we not marrying each other?

This escape route lands them in Sicily – a beautiful town for rekindling romance, but honestly, no amount of rekindling can make you confront your insecurities, complexities, and confusion! Anyway, Kunal and Diya bump into Ally, the wild side of relationships, and she is Diya’s best friend whom she has not met in 10 years! Diya and Ally decide to group and test Kunal’s character – say why? Because he is too good to be true, perhaps! So while they try to put the man to the test, what unfolds is an explosive, more complicated relationship drama!

There are films that try very hard to decode modern relationships. But Homi Adajania simply throws three flawed people into a room, hands them two roads to travel, but lets them decide which road to travel and then own that decision! Thankfully, this isn’t a lazy sequel banking on nostalgia. It understands what made Cocktail work in the first place – messy people making messy choices. And that spirit remains beautifully intact.

What begins as a breezy urban rom-com gradually explores the basics of commitment, loneliness, and self-discovery. The film constantly asks whether love is about finding the right person or becoming the right person first. However, Adajania makes sure it never becomes preachy while asking these questions. Because this generation might be dramatic, but you dare tell them what to do!

Cocktail 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Shahid Kapoor leads the chaos with effortless charm. The actor looks like he’s having genuine fun navigating this messy universe of commitment issues, emotional confusion, and terrible decisions disguised as good intentions. There is a maturity in his performance that comes from understanding that romantic heroes don’t always need grand speeches.

Sometimes they just need honesty.

Kriti Sanon is perhaps the film’s biggest surprise. Confident, vulnerable, funny, and heartbreakingly real when required, she anchors the emotional core of the story. Let us crown her as the absolute gray shade queen. This woman knows to pull it off with such great sincerity that you would love to hate her and hate to love her!

Rashmika Mandanna walks away with the sincerity with which the film decodes relationships! She brings a certain unpredictability that keeps the narrative from becoming too comfortable. The chemistry between the three protagonists lacks at times, but that is the beauty of this modern tale – Everyone thinks they are right, despite everyone being wrong at some point.

Cocktail 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

The biggest strength of Cocktail 2 lies in its writing. The screenplay understands that relationships are rarely black and white. Nobody here is entirely right. Nobody is entirely wrong. Every character carries emotional scars, insecurities, and contradictions. The dialogues often feel conversational. People are talking like real people, making impulsive decisions, and frequently struggle to express what they actually feel.

The writing shines entirely through the film!

However, the script occasionally becomes a victim of its own ambition. Certain emotional conflicts stretch longer than required, and the second half slightly loses the momentum established earlier. A tighter edit could have elevated this film, definitely! More importantly, Homi treats all his characters with empathy. There are no villains here. Only people who are trying to figure life out. And that compassion becomes the film’s emotional backbone. A Cocktail film has no business existing without a memorable album, and Pritam understands the assignment! He brings an effortless class to this film with the songs vibing brilliantly to the mood of the film! Mashooqa is playing in my head constantly!

Cocktail 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Living up to the nostalgia of Cocktail is a monumental task, but Cocktail 2 confidently creates its own identity. The script doesn’t try to replicate the Veronica-Meera-Gautam dynamic; instead, it updates the language of love, friendship, and unadulterated desire for 2026. The biggest victory of Cocktail 2 is its unapologetic maturity.

The characters are flawed, insecure, and immature in their own ways, and they try to explore the importance of relationships through bad decisions – they cross lines, and they hurt each other in ways that feel entirely real. And all of us might disregard it as childish, but all of us have visited this place at some time in our lives! Not exactly, not entirely, perhaps in bits and pieces, but all of us have been desperate, stupid, jealous, demanding, unfair in love! You will come for the relationship chaos, stay for the drama, and by the time the curtains fall, you’ll call for one more shot, please!

The film understands that relationships are rarely about heroes and villains. They’re mostly about timing, insecurity, fear, ego, and occasionally texting the wrong person when you’re emotional. There, Diya, you get my point! But wo stree hain, wo kuch bhi kar sakti hain!

PS. I admit these women were silly to first bait a man and then fight for him! IYKYK!

3.5 stars!

Cocktail 2 Trailer

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