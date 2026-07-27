Kriti Sanon’s Salary Journey: From Mimi To Cocktail 2, How Much Has Her Fee Increased? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Today, Kriti Sanon is among the most highly rated actresses of India. She is among the big league and has been a part of several noteworthy films. The actress made her debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. Being an outsider, Kriti worked her way up with her talent. Over the years, she has shown not just as an actress but also as a producer, with her own production house and skincare brand. The actress has also increased her salary with every success. In the last five years, especially, her pay cheque has seen a significant growth.

Kriti Sanon’s Salary in Mimi

The last five years, basically, the time after COVID, have been quite significant for the actress. Not only did she increase her salary, but she also won a National Award for Mimi and started her own production house. Mimi was a game-changer for Kriti. For the film, she gained weight and played a surrogate. As the solo lead, she had the space in the film to explore her range as an actress.

For Mimi, Kriti Sanon was reportedly paid 4 crore. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, was released in 2021 directly on OTT due to the pandemic. The film struck a chord with the audience and received widespread appreciation. Eventually, the film won Kriti her first National Award for Best Actor. The acclaim only increased her market value.

Since then, Kriti was seen in films like Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhga Jiya, The Crew, Tere Ishk Mein, Do Patti, and Cocktail 2. Clearly, the actress has been a preferred choice for a range of films.

How Much Did Kriti Sanon Earn For Cocktail 2?

It was Kriti’s latest release. She underwent some intense physical transformation for the film to look toned. The actress looked stunning and was even praised for her performance. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. While Shahid earned 25 crore, reports state that Kriti was paid 8 crore for the film, while Rashmika took home 6 crore. The film ended its theatrical run with a net total of 104.52 crore against a budget of 110 crore. The film did not recover its budget at the domestic box office, but its worldwide gross stands at 166.28 crore.

Kriti Sanon’s Salary Hike

Mimi Salary- 4 crore

Cocktail 2 Salary- 8 crore

5 Year Salary Hike- 100%

What’s Next For Kriti Sanon?

Kriti has not officially announced her next project. During a media interaction, she said she had deliberately taken a break to evaluate the scripts coming her way. Meanwhile, rumours are afloat that she would be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Basil Joseph’s directorial Icon. It is also rumoured that she will join director Shoryuv’s next Telugu drama with Vijay Deverakonda.

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