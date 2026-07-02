Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 is set to score a century in India. The pace has slowed down due to the arrival of Welcome To The Jungle. But it has attained yet another milestone at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the day 13 update!

Drops below 2 crore on the second Wednesday!

A routine drop was expected after the discounted Tuesday. According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 1.65 crore on day 13. It witnessed a 23% drop from the 2.15 crore collected the previous day. This is the first time since the big release on June 19 that Homi Adajania’s directorial has dropped below the 2 crore mark.

The journey will get more difficult starting tomorrow, as Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha will be joining the box office battle. The cumulative total in India currently stands at 94.21 crore. It has recovered 85.64% of the reported budget. Hopefully, it will gain the success tag during its third weekend.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Day 8: 4.03 crore

Day 9: 4.87 crore

Day 10: 5.20 crore

Day 11: 2 crore

Day 12: 2.15 crore

Day 13: 1.65 crore

Total: 94.21 crore

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing film of Kriti Sanon!

In the last 24 hours, Cocktail 2 surpassed the domestic lifetime of Luka Chuppi (94.15 crore). It has entered Kriti Sanon’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India. Only time will tell if the romantic comedy can beat Tere Ishk Mein (119.5 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crore Housefull 4: 206 crore Dilwale: 148 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore Cocktail 2: 94.21 crore Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Bhediya: 65.84 crore Heropanti: 55 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 94.21 crore

Budget recovery: 85.64%

India gross: 111.16

Overseas gross: 40.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 151.13 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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