Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 is set to score a century in India. The pace has slowed down due to the arrival of Welcome To The Jungle. But it has attained yet another milestone at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the day 13 update!
Drops below 2 crore on the second Wednesday!
A routine drop was expected after the discounted Tuesday. According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 1.65 crore on day 13. It witnessed a 23% drop from the 2.15 crore collected the previous day. This is the first time since the big release on June 19 that Homi Adajania’s directorial has dropped below the 2 crore mark.
The journey will get more difficult starting tomorrow, as Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha will be joining the box office battle. The cumulative total in India currently stands at 94.21 crore. It has recovered 85.64% of the reported budget. Hopefully, it will gain the success tag during its third weekend.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 74.31 crore
- Day 8: 4.03 crore
- Day 9: 4.87 crore
- Day 10: 5.20 crore
- Day 11: 2 crore
- Day 12: 2.15 crore
- Day 13: 1.65 crore
Total: 94.21 crore
Becomes the 5th highest-grossing film of Kriti Sanon!
In the last 24 hours, Cocktail 2 surpassed the domestic lifetime of Luka Chuppi (94.15 crore). It has entered Kriti Sanon’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India. Only time will tell if the romantic comedy can beat Tere Ishk Mein (119.5 crore).
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Adipurush: 289 crore
- Housefull 4: 206 crore
- Dilwale: 148 crore
- Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore
- Cocktail 2: 94.21 crore
- Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore
- Crew: 90 crore
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore
- Bhediya: 65.84 crore
- Heropanti: 55 crore
Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 13 Summary
- Budget: 110 crore
- India net: 94.21 crore
- Budget recovery: 85.64%
- India gross: 111.16
- Overseas gross: 40.15 crore
- Worldwide gross: 151.13 crore
Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.
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