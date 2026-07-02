Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 6 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Welcome To The Jungle gang are on track to hit the success tag. The action-adventure comedy directed by Ahmed Khan is also set to beat Cocktail 2 in India. Scroll below for the day 6 box office report!

34% drop after the discounted Tuesday

According to the official updates, Welcome To The Jungle collected 6.07 crore on day 6. It witnessed a 34% drop compared to 9.25 crore garnered on the previous day. Starting tomorrow, the screen count will reduce due to the arrival of Alpha and Baby Do Die Do.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 89.67 crore net. Including taxes, the gross collection reaches 105.81 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 19.40 crore (including previews)

Day 2: 21.02 crore

Day 3: 25.41 crore

Day 4: 8.52 crore

Day 5: 9.25 crore

Day 6: 6.07 crore

Total: 89.67 crore

Set to beat Cocktail 2

Akshay Kumar starrer is now inches away from surpassing Cocktail 2, which has collected 94.21 crore net at the Indian box office, so far. Today, Welcome To The Jungle will officially surpass that mark and become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Cocktail 2: 94.21 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 89.67 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 89.67 crore

Budget recovery: 71.73%

India gross: 105.81 crore

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