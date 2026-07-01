Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal starrer Welcome To The Jungle is enjoying fantastic momentum at the worldwide box office. The action-adventure comedy has now overtaken Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to become Akki’s 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 5 worldwide update!

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 5

According to the official update, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 119.69 crore gross worldwide in 5 days. This includes 83.60 crore net, which is about 98.64 crore gross from the domestic circuit. The remaining 21.05 crore gross comes from the overseas circuits.

It is currently the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. The action-adventure comedy is now aiming to beat Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (123.1 crore) and officially enter the top 5.

Beats Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

In just 5 days, Welcome To The Jungle has left behind the global lifetime of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (111.64 crore). It is now Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grossing film worldwide. The next target would be to beat his 2025 release, Kesari Chapter 2, which earned 149.64 crore gross in its journey.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3: 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 119.69 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 90.24 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 83.60 crore

India gross: 98.64 crore

Overseas gross: 21.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 119.69 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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