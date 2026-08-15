Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: All Set To Axe Emraan Hashmi’s Last Release! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The global box office witnessed an absolute meltdown on Friday when Emraan Hashmi’s tragic romantic action drama Awarapan 2 not only met expectations but completely demolished them. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, the film performed way better than its competitor, Batwara 1947, bringing a global box office collection close to 30 crore!

Emraan Hashmi VS Sunny Deol

Emraan Hashmi’s tragic romance drama performed better than Sunny Deol’s partition drama. In fact, it earned almost 3.6 times as much as Batwara 1947, with its global opening-day numbers! Taking into consideration only overseas numbers, Emraan Hashmi still had a lead over Sunny Deol!

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1

On opening day, August 14, Friday, the return of the beloved 2007 franchise triggered an unprecedented wave that dominated domestic and international numbers! Awarapan 2 opened to a worldwide gross of 29.61 crore, including an overseas gross of 2 crore.

In a mind-blowing turn of events, the opening-day collection of Emraan Hashmi‘s sequel is just 46 lakh short of surpassing the worldwide lifetime gross of his previous theatrical release at the box office!

Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, earned a worldwide gross of 30.07 crore in its lifetime! In fact, Awarapan 2 might have surpassed this total in the early-morning collection on the second day!

By delivering 29.61 crore worldwide and recovering over half its budget on its opening day, Awarapan 2 is coasting toward massive superhit status. Supported by an Independence Day weekend and positive word-of-mouth, Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit is setting up one of the biggest box office runs of his career!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 23.4 crore

India Gross Collection: 27.61 crore

Budget: 45 crore

Budget Recovery: 52.2%

Overseas Gross Collection: 2 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 29.61 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Batwara Box Office Day 1: 3 Major Opening Records Failed By Sunny Deol’s Partition Drama!

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