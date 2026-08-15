Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 Box Office Failed 3 Opening Records On Day 1! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Independence Day theatrical battle of 2026 has officially announced its winner, and it is obviously Emraan Hashmi, who scored almost 4 times higher than Sunny Deol on the opening day at the box office! While Awarapan 2 earned a historic 23.4 crore, Batwara 1947 earned only 5.75 crore on day 1. Rajkumar Santoshi’s period Partition saga faced severe hurdles at the box office!

Despite bringing together a powerhouse ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal, the Aamir Khan Productions’ project failed to breach 3 major opening day box office records that were a very easy pick for Sunny Deol, looking at his post-COVID pace at the box office!

Record 1: Failed To Enter Sunny Deol’s Top 3 Highest Openers Of All Time

Following the monumental success of Gadar 2 and Border 2, Batwara 1947 was expected to turn out to be the third biggest opener of Sunny Deol’s career. However, could not even touch Jaat’s third spot!

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top 3 openers at the box office (India Net Collection).

Gadar 2: 40.1 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Jaat: 9.62 crore

Record 2: Failed To Enter Bollywood’s Top 10 A-Rated Openers List

Carrying an A certificate, owing to its intense historical depiction of Partition violence, the film missed out on breaking into the all-time Top 10 highest A-rated openers in Hindi cinema. It had to surpass the tenth spot held by Emraan Hashmi’s Raaz 3, but could not!

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 A-rated openers at the box office (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Animal: 63.8 crore Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore Satyameva Jayate: 20.52 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Cocktail 2: 14.10 crore Baaghi 4: 13.2 crore Grand Masti: 12.5 crore Veere Di Wedding: 10.7 crore Raaz 3: 10.5 crore

Record 3: Failed To Make It To Top 10 Bollywood Openers Of 2026

Batwara 1947 was expected to comfortably enter the top 10 list of 2026’s biggest openers. However, its 5.75 crore opening could not surpass the tenth spot held by Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai!

Check out the top 10 biggest opening days of Bollywood films at the box office in 2026 (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Awarapan 2: 23.4 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.4 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Dhamaal 4: 15.5 crore Cocktail 2: 14.1 crore Alpha: 9.25 crore O Romeo: 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 8.65 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Records: Emraan Hashmi Earns 201% Higher Than Entire Lifetime Total Of Awarapan + 3 Major Opening Records!

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