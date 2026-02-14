Ranveer Singh has officially turned into a digital monster! After causing a historic meltdown at the box office with Dhurandhar, his spy thriller is now repeating that mayhem on the small screen. In just 10 days, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has not only claimed the top spot globally but has also effectively axed every other Indian release of 2025-2026.

According to official data from Netflix, the film saw a good jump in its second week, proving that the word-of-mouth is working like a charm despite minor complaints about the OTT color grading.

Dhurandhar OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix, Dhurandhar, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 8.2 million on Netflix against 28.1 million viewing hours and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film has officially hit almost 50 million viewing hours in 10 days of its streaming!

While Ranveer Singh‘s biggie surpassed every single Indian film on Netflix in 2025 – 2026, it has also entered the list of the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix since 2024, surpassing the lifetime viewership of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix in 2024-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Maharaja (2024): 19.7 Million Lucky Baskhar (2024): 19.4 Million Crew (2024): 17.9 Million Laapataa Ladies (2024): 17.1 Million Dhurandhar (2026) : 15.8 Million Shaitaan (2024): 14.8 Million Fighter (2024): 14 Million Animal (2024): 13.6 Million Raid 2 (2025): 12.3 Million Haq (2026): 11.3 Million

Dhurandhar OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the spy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.6 million views | 21.6 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 8.2 million views | 28.1 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Total: 15.8 million views | 49.7 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Naagin 7 OTT Verdict: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Supernatural Debut Hits A Massive Viewership Record On JioHotstar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News