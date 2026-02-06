2025 has been a year of massive digital disruption for non-fiction content on OTT as well! While scripted web series usually take the spotlight, the unscripted content ruled the OTT scene in 2025. Reality shows had a major command on the digital users, and Salman Khan – Ashneer Grover turned the undisputed king of the unscripted zone on OTT.
The Bigg Boss 19 Phenomenon
Despite being a television property on Colors TV, Bigg Boss 19 has emerged as a digital winner on JioHotstar. Clocking a staggering 20 million views, the show has nearly doubled the viewership of its closest competitor, Rise and Fall, at number 2.
Kapil Sharma’s Decline & Laughter Chef’s Rise
The most shocking takeaway from the 2025 list is the performance of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. Once the king of comedy, the Netflix original has seen a major downfall, sliding to the 5th spot with 10.9 million views for the entire season!
Meanwhile, the new age of television comedy arrived with Laughter Chef. The third season of the show hosted by Bharti Singh witnessed a massive viewership of 11.2 million views with a breakthrough entry at number 3 in the top 10 list!
Check out the most-viewed reality shows of 2025 on OTT as per Ormax’s annual list.
- Bigg Boss S19 (JioHotstar): 20 Million
- Rise & Fall (JioHotstar): 12 Million
- Laughter Chef S3 (JioHotstar): 11.2 Million
- Hip Hop India S2 (Amazon MX Player): 11.1 Million
- The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 (Netflix): 10.9 Million
- Shark Tank India S4 (Sony Liv): 10.3 Million
- The Traitors (Prime Video): 9.3 Million
- Battleground (Amazon MX Player): 9.2 Million
Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Annual List of the top 50 most-viewed digital properties of 2025.
