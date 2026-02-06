2025 has been a year of massive digital disruption for non-fiction content on OTT as well! While scripted web series usually take the spotlight, the unscripted content ruled the OTT scene in 2025. Reality shows had a major command on the digital users, and Salman Khan – Ashneer Grover turned the undisputed king of the unscripted zone on OTT.

The Bigg Boss 19 Phenomenon

Despite being a television property on Colors TV, Bigg Boss 19 has emerged as a digital winner on JioHotstar. Clocking a staggering 20 million views, the show has nearly doubled the viewership of its closest competitor, Rise and Fall, at number 2.

Kapil Sharma’s Decline & Laughter Chef’s Rise

The most shocking takeaway from the 2025 list is the performance of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. Once the king of comedy, the Netflix original has seen a major downfall, sliding to the 5th spot with 10.9 million views for the entire season!

Meanwhile, the new age of television comedy arrived with Laughter Chef. The third season of the show hosted by Bharti Singh witnessed a massive viewership of 11.2 million views with a breakthrough entry at number 3 in the top 10 list!

Check out the most-viewed reality shows of 2025 on OTT as per Ormax’s annual list.

Bigg Boss S19 (JioHotstar): 20 Million Rise & Fall (JioHotstar): 12 Million Laughter Chef S3 (JioHotstar): 11.2 Million Hip Hop India S2 (Amazon MX Player): 11.1 Million The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 (Netflix): 10.9 Million Shark Tank India S4 (Sony Liv): 10.3 Million The Traitors (Prime Video): 9.3 Million Battleground (Amazon MX Player): 9.2 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Annual List of the top 50 most-viewed digital properties of 2025.

