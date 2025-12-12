Bigg Boss 19 Impact: Farrhana Bhatt Rises 732% Higher Than BB 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19 is still in the news after Gaurav Khanna won this season of the reality show. The actor won the trophy, beating Farrhana Bhatt, in the grand finale. While Salman Khan announced Gaurav as the winner, a huge set of fans also wanted Farrhana’s win. In fact, after the show, the contestants have been expressing their opinion on the same!

Sociometer Tells A Different Tale

Interestingly, the top 5 finalists of BB 19 – Amaal Malik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal, witnessed a very strange growth socially! Despite being a superstar, Gaurav’s growth was not remarkable!

Farrhana Bhatt Wins On Sociometer!

If we track the growth of these contestants, from the first month of Bigg Boss 19 to the grand finale, their Instagram growth paints an interesting picture! Farrhana and Pranit More witnessed the maximum growth with their followers.

Initially, after a month of Bigg Boss 19’s premiere, Farrhana had a fan following of 308K. Meanwhile, her follower strength on Instagram is 2.2 million. Meanwhile, Pranit More, from 609K followers, jumped to 1.9 million followers.

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna had initially 1.3 million followers, but now he enjoys 2.3 million followers. Tanya Mittal stands fourth in the list of the social growth of the Bigg Boss 19 finalists. Tanya had an initial following of 3 million, which now stands at 4.1 million!

Amaal Mallik had the least growth on social media. The singer had an initial 4.9 million followers on Instagram. Now, his followers stand at 6 million.

Farrhana Bhatt: 633%

Pranit More: 216%

Gaurav Khanna: 76%

Armaan Malik: 39%

Tanya Mittal: 36%

Farrhana Bhatt VS Gaurav Khanna’s Growth

Farrhana Bhatt‘s growth on social media is 732% higher than Gaurav Khanna’s social media growth. Hopefully, all of them get a huge growth in their careers as well.

