In a shocking twist, Amaal Mallik has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19. The singer-composer finished fifth in the show, and while he came on stage after leaving the house, he admitted that he did not think that he would turn into the fourth runner-up in Salman Khan’s reality show.

Salman Khan pointed out that Amaal’s journey was going quite well in the first half, but it hit a rocky patch in the second half of the season. Amaal was loved for his stint on the show, and his friendship with Shehbaz Badesha was loved, but do you know his total earnings from the show?

Amaal Mallik’s Total Earnings Till Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Amaal Mallik was paid 8.75 lakh per week for his stint on Bigg Boss 19. For his participation till 15 weeks, the actor earned 1.31 crore from the show. Interestingly, the singer-composer has earned almost 162.5% higher than the total prize money of the show, which is expected to be 50 lakh!

Amaal’s Per Day Earnings For BB 19!

Amaal has been a part of the show for 105 days, and while he got immense love for being raw and real, despite being schooled by Salman Khan many times, the singer earned a good amount. He was being paid roughly around 1.25 lakh per day for his appearance on the reality show!

Audience Reacts To Amaal Mallik’s Stint!

Audience is expressing their views on Amaal’s eviction on X. A user wrote, “Amaal Mallik was the heart of the season, the show got so much TRP because of this man. It will be remembered as the Amaal Mallik season. The most deserving winner, according to me! The sky is the limit for this man.

Another comment read, “1st eviction…Heartbroken to see Amaal Mallik evicted from Bigg Boss 19 tonight! Your music, your fire, your realness lit up the house – 5th place but forever a winner in our hearts. Shine on, king!”

We wish Amaal Mallik a great journey in his career ahead! You won hearts, now hope you rule the world!

