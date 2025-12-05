Prime Video has announced December 19 as the global premiere date for the much-awaited final season of its International Emmy-nominated Original series Four More Shots Please! Closing out the year on a high, the final chapter arrives just in time for the holiday season—making it a perfect year-ender treat for fans of the franchise. This is the final celebration of the laughter that cuts deep, the drama that stings, the shots that keep flowing, and the unbreakable bond between four women who’ve learned that life’s too short to hold back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 To Bring Back The Star-Studded Cast

Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles, the finale brings back the quartet in action with Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray and Ankur Rathee reprising their respective roles. At the same time, Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur join the cast this season.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, Four More Shots Please! Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani direct season 4. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 19.

In its final hurrah, Four More Shots Please! doesn’t fail to bring the chaos with it. The series has always been about raw friendships, uninhibited freedom, and the beautiful mess of womanhood. But this final season? Our favorite girl gang isn’t just coming back. They’re returning with a pact – the mother of all pacts – and it’s absolute mayhem from frame one. Forget perfection. Forget playing it safe. Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi have completed the rulebook. Watch them stumble and rise, fall flat and hard, then soar again with ten times the madness, mischief, and realness. Travel goals? Upgraded. Friendship? Tested to its absolute limit. Romance? Messier than ever. Sass? Fierce.

Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, Stated His Opinion On The Series

“Four More Shots Please! is the OG series that sparked vital conversations, inspired countless viewers and pushed the boundaries of what female-led storytelling can be,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Nikhil further stated: “The show’s unapologetic honesty, no-holds-barred perspective, and vibrant characters struck a chord not just in India but across the globe. As we unveil the final season, we’re proud to honour the journey of these much-loved and discussed lead characters. This finale reflects our continued commitment to championing bold, authentic, and fearless voices on Prime Video. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Pritish Nandy Communications once again, who have been an incredible partner on this remarkable journey.”

“Four More Shots Please! was born from a desire to showcase women not as they are expected to be, but as they truly are: wildly ambitious and fiercely loyal.” said Rangita Pritish Nandy, President and Creative Director, Pritish Nandy Communications, “It has been a privilege to watch Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi become icons of a generation navigating the complexities of life and love. This finale is the crescendo of that journey. We’re proud to partner with Prime Video, which believed in this story and helped us share it with the world.”

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release Date Update: Here Is When You Can Watch The New Season On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News