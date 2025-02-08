Kirti Kulhari, known for her intense and critically acclaimed performances in films like Pink (2016), Uri (2019), and Indu Sarkar (2017), surprised audiences with her latest choice. She has recently starred in Badass Ravi Kumar, a spoof action comedy directed by Keith Gomes and led by actor-musician Himesh Reshammiya.

The film, vastly different from her past work, sparked curiosity and even backlash, marking the first time in her career that Kulhari faced trolling. Her fans have commented on various social media posts wondering why Kulhari was doing this movie at all. Despite the criticism, she stands by her decision, viewing it as an opportunity to break perceptions, both of the audience and her own.

Kirti Kulhari says she did not want to be seen just as a serious actor

When Himesh Reshammiya approached Kulhari for Badass Ravi Kumar, her immediate reaction was shock, as she revealed to Mid-Day. The project was a stark contrast to the serious, performance-driven roles that had defined her 15-year career. “I was shocked. But Himesh told me, ‘I need an actor for this role.’ I was flattered that he thought of me for his film,” she shared. Interestingly, apart from her acting skills, her short bob hairstyle also played a part in landing the role. “He said, ‘I really like your hairstyle. I want that look for the part.’”

For Kulhari, the film was an experiment, an attempt to step out of her comfort zone. While she had been recognized as a serious actor, she realized she did not want to be confined to any particular image. “I am seen as a serious actor. But I realized that I didn’t want any strict notions about me, not just from the audience, but also myself. I wanted to shatter any judgment I harbored for spoof films. I also wanted to break the perception I had of myself as an actor. Until a few years ago, I wouldn’t have said yes to a film like this.”

Lastly, the Pink actress revealed that while she was ready for mixed reactions, she hadn’t anticipated the level of trolling she received after the film’s trailer dropped. “This is the first time in my career that I have been trolled. People have written, ‘Aisi bhi kya majboori thi [that you had to do this film]?’” The criticism, however, did not faze her, and Kulhari is proud of herself for stepping out of the comfort zone.

