Mamta Kulkarni, a popular Bollywood actress from the 90s, was a part of several hit films during her career. One of her most memorable roles was in the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun, where she starred alongside two of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film became iconic for its dramatic storyline and powerful dialogues. However, things weren’t as smooth behind the scenes as they seemed.

In a recent interview, Mamta opened up about an incident from the sets of Karan Arjun, revealing that both Salman and Shah Rukh once mocked her and even shut a door in her face. The actress, who has since stepped away from the film industry and embraced a spiritual path, recalled how the two actors played pranks on her during the film’s shoot.

Mamta Kulkarni says Salman & SRK used to prank her during Karan Arjun’s shooting

During a conversation with India TV, Mamta was asked about a rumored argument with her Karan Arjun co-stars. To clarify the rumor, she told the whole story. Chinni Prakash, the choreographer of Karan Arjun, was leading a dance sequence featuring the actors. Prakash then informed Kulkarni that she had to do a particular dance scene alone instead of the three superstars doing it together.

Mamta continued explaining how the next morning, the day’s first shot was hers. She performed her dance step flawlessly, earning immediate approval from the director. However, she noticed Salman and Shah Rukh secretly watching her from behind a bush and laughing among themselves. “They were laughing again. And then came their turn. They had to step on their knees in front of 5,000 people. They took so many retakes,” Mamta revealed. Eventually, the director lost patience and called for a pack-up due to the delays caused by the multiple retakes.

As soon as the wrap-up was announced, everyone, including Mamta, Salman, and Shah Rukh, rushed back to their rooms. She recalled how she didn’t want to give them another chance to pull a prank on her, so she quickly made her way to her room. However, Salman had something else in mind. “As soon as I reached, Salman stopped me and shut the door on my face. This was it,” Mamta said.

Despite the incident, Mamta held no grudges and acknowledged Salman’s nature. “Salman is very naughty. I am very punctual. He would always tease me, and I would say, ‘Shut up, Salman,’” she concluded with a smile.

