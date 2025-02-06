Saif Ali Khan is one of the well-established and most talented actors in the film industry. He is also very versatile in his art and has won hearts as a chocolate boy or in grey characters. Success did not come easily to him, as he was fired from his very first film only, and that too because of the moral choice imposed by the director. Scroll below for the deets.

Last month, the actor went through one of the most challenging times in his life when an intruder broke into his house and stabbed him multiple times. It was a burglary attempt, and Saif underwent multiple surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. By god’s grace, he is doing fine and was discharged on January 21. His entire fan base got worried about him, and some of his colleagues and friends from the fraternity spoke about the matter and prayed for his speedy recovery.

According to the Hindustan Times report in an interview in 1999 before the release of his film Kacche Dhaage, Saif Ali Khan opened up about being fired from his first film. It was reportedly Rahul Rawail’s Bekhudi, which came out in 1992. Kajol and Kamal Sadanah made their acting debut with it. Speaking on Doordarshan’s Subah Savere, Saif said, “Many people talk about struggle. What does struggle even mean? Struggle ka matlab kya hota hai? Auto rickshaw mein baitho aur 10 chakkar kaato. Kisi ke office mein 3 ghante ke liye baitho. Ise struggle kehte hain. Meri struggle bhi thi lekin alag thi.”

He continued, “Mujhe apni pehle film se nikaal diya gaya kyuki mere director saab ne bola ki ‘you leave your girlfriend, or you do the film.’ It was a moral choice.” As per reports, Saif deemed unprofessional to the filmmaker and that he did not want to work. The Race actor also revealed that he was affected by the rumors claiming he showed up on sets drunk.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will appear in the Netflix movie Jewel Thief, marking Siddharth Anand‘s OTT debut.

