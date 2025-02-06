Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who rose to fame with her debut in Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam, has married her fellow actor Ameer Gilani in a private nikaah ceremony on February 5. The couple, who starred together in the popular Pakistani dramas Sabaat and Neem, had long been supposed to be in a relationship according to rumors, which both of them never confirmed. Their chemistry on-screen made their pairing even more relevant and special to their fans.

Who is Ameer Gilani?

Ameer Gilani was born to an aristocratic and educated Pakistani family. His grandfather, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani, is among the country’s top lawyers-turned-politicians who served as the country’s law minister under Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Like his forebearers, Ameer came from a strong legal background and graduated from the much-coveted Harvard Law School in 2022. Although he has a degree in law, his acting talent has gained tremendous popularity in the entertainment business.

He gained widespread fame as a breakout star in the Sabaat drama as Hassan. With his commendable performance in the series, he won hearts and quickly gained a massive fan following. Besides television, he has starred in music videos to display his versatility as an artist. His last television appearance was in the series Very Filmy.

Ameer and Mawra’s Love Story

Their on-screen chemistry initially led to speculation in 2020 while they acted together in the drama Sabaat. They channeled the rumors and played coy about their off-screen relationship. Their second collaboration, Neem, made people even more curious about their relationship, yet they kept their private lives away from the public eye until now.

Mawra Hocane announced her wedding on Instagram with some dreamy pictures from the occasion, holding the ceremony. She captioned one of the posts, “And in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi.” Another post featured the couple with the caption, “Mr & Mrs Gilani #MawraAmeerHoGayi.”

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages soon after the wedding pictures went viral. Among those giving their heartwarming wishes were celebrities from Pakistan’s entertainment industries, such as Yumna Zaidi, Sarah Khan, and Hira Mani. Indian tennis player Sania Mirza also congratulated the couple and liked one of the pictures.

Yumna Zaidi commented, “MashAllah @mawrellous @ameergilani Big Big congratulations, may you two shine bright together forever, Ameen.” Sarah Khan kept it simple yet heartfelt, writing, “Mashallah, Congratulations.”

Mawra and Ameer’s announcement of their wedding shocked social media; fans and well-wishers congratulated the occasion with love and prayers. From co-stars to life partners, nothing could be better than this fairy tale couple.

