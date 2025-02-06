Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam is all set for its relaunch tomorrow, and it seems that the original run’s opening day 1 collection will be comfortably surpassed. Nine years later, the film aims to pull off some surprising numbers despite multiple releases arriving in theatres tomorrow. The film also has a strong chance of surpassing the day 1 collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release) at the Indian box office.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the Bollywood romantic drama was originally released in 2016. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. It couldn’t fare well even among the audience and was declared a flop affair theatrically. Over the years, with its music building its fan base, the film became popular among youth and built its loyal following.

With Bollywood romantic films doing well with their reruns, the makers of Sanam Teri Kasam have also opted for a re-release. This film will arrive in theatres tomorrow along with Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Interstellar (re-release). For a rerun, it has secured an impressive show count so far, touching almost 1,200 shows across the country. The final number might be even higher.

Backed by popular music and strong performances from the lead cast, Sanam Teri Kasam is set for an impressive start at the Indian box office. As of 3 pm IST, it has sold tickets worth 69 lakh gross for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of over 39,000 tickets. This surprising trend suggests that the film will comfortably surpass its original opening day of 1 crore net, which came in 2016.

Also, it’s on track to beat Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release’s day 1 collection of 1.15 crore net to register the second biggest opening among Bollywood’s re-releases. Tumbbad re-release is safe with 1.65 crore net. All other Hindi re-releases started below the 1 crore mark.

